Police Storm Aaron Carter's Home After Callers Claim He's "On the Verge of Death"

Police placed Aaron Cater under mental evaluations after visiting his home this week.

The Blast got ahold of St. Petersburg Police Department reports and say that at first a woman called 911 after reportedly seeing Carter “engaging in drug activity.”

“He’s been driving drunk all night,” she told 911 operators, "I’m sure he was driving fast and intoxicated.” She also noted that he looked, “very, very ill” and “on the verge of death.”

In addition, several neighbors and friends reported their concerns for Aaron Carter.

One friend noted that Carter supposedly “threatened to harm family and others,” before threatening to take his own life by overdosing on a mixture of Xanax, Clonopin and “dusters” (computer dusters).

The friend said that Aaron Carter’s “words were slurred and did not make sense” and that his “skin color was off.”

When police showed up at Carter’s house, they noted that he “does have a lot of prescription meds in his home.”

They then decided to evaluate if he met the criteria for the Baker Act, which allows someone to be involuntarily institutionalized if police deem they are a danger to themselves or others. In the end, they felt he did not meet the requirements to be hospitalized.