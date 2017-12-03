Police Suspicious that Recently Out Rapper Lil Peep’s Death Was Foul Play

Last month, news hit that rapper Lil Peep was found dead of what looked like an overdose. The relatively new celebrity made news in the summer for coming out as bisexual and then debuted his album to moderate success.

When the artist died, his social media received a multitude of messages from celebrities like Sam Smith, Charlie XCX, and Post Malone. Then, a live stream of his memorial service was shared last night (and can be viewed below).

But that’s not the end of the story, it seems.

The Tucson Police Department have opened up an investigation into the death of Lil Peep after discovering “troubling private messages” on his phone, says TMZ.

The texts seem to have been sent by a woman who reportedly went to the tour bus to see the rapper right before his death.

“GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol,” the woman allegedly wrote in a group text message. “He passed the f*ck out. My brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother, but he wouldn’t wake up.”

Then before Lil Peep’s death, he posted a video on Instagram where he said, “six Xanax, and now it’s lit.”

Police are currently looking into if the Xanax he took was laced with fentanyl. That said, it will take sometime between six to eight weeks to get the results from the full toxicology test.