A Porn Site Wants To Finance Sense8's Third Season

News and updates on Sense8 are continuously flying, which is starting to make us believe there’s more interest and more of fanbase in the series than Netflix realized.

But, it seems like Showrunner Lana Wachoswki was miles ahead of everybody because she announced last week that she’s already writing up a third season for the show despite the fact that Netflix only greenlite a two hour finale.

But, it seems like if Netflix isn’t willing to make the third season happen, another site is…

And that site is none other than porn site xHamster.

The site’s executive, Alex Hawkins, wrote an open letter directed to the creators of the show and offered the chance to keep the story going.

“We recently read that you’re working on a third season of Sense8 despite the fact that Netflix has no plans to renew the series.” “We know it’s unconventional, but we want to bring it back — on xHamster. We’re not talking about a parody, or something less than, but an actual revival of the series.”

"Ever since we read about the cancellation, we’ve been wondering if there was something we could do. While we’re happy that Netflix is picking up the series for a conclusion, before you wrap up the story, we wanted you to consider another option — letting xHamster produce the series." Hawkins went further to say the site has "a long history of fighting for the rights of sexual speech, and non-normative sexuality,” and, "We have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are a we." "[We] continue to use our audience to speak up against repressive anti-LGBTQ laws in the US and abroad, and for sex ed in public schools Planned Parenthood and the rights of sex workers." "We’d like to set up a meeting to see if there’s some fit for us in the future of Sense8. We know we’re an unlikely home. But five years ago, people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series. We think that our time, like yours, has come."

So far, Lana Wachoswki and her team haven’t responded.

Of course, this entire incident could be an earnest attempt at keeping such a wonderful show running. Or, it could be a publicity stunt for the website.

That said, should we honestly consider the idea? Having the show continue is ideal, but having it placed on a porn site?

Keep in mind, the show does have some pretty intense sex scenes, but that comes with the prestige of Netflix branding. If it doesn’t have that, and is on a porn site, the show’s image would take a massive hit.

So the question is, would fans/creators be willing to have the show’s image go down in order to keep the story going? And, would the show be willing to lose viewers who wish to avoid the porn site?

What your thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.