Porn Star August Ames' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

It was revealed yesterday that female porn star August Ames had passed away at the young age of 23. One day prior to her passing, she was involved in a major social media battle where both gay and straight porn stars accused her of posting homophobic tweets regarding the safety of her health as to why she wouldn't perform in a scene with a man who has done gay porn in the past.

The cause of death was not revealed until late yesterday afternoon, where IB Times has reported that August (real name Mercedes Grabowski) died due to suicide.

The Ventura County, Ca. Health Care Agency confirmed Grabowski's death Wednesday evening. "Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. Manner is suicide," the agency's public information officer told International Business Times.

Since her passing, others in the industry have spoken out on social media to defend her, including Anikka Albrite:

Omg,I can’t believe she’s dead. You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend! — Anikka Albrite (@AnikkaAlbrite) December 6, 2017

