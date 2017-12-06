Porn Star August Ames Passes Away At the Age of 23

Porn star August Ames has passed away at the age of 23. The news comes only days after she found herself in a social media dispute over her refusal to work with men who have done gay porn.

According to AVN, she passed away on Tuesday.

"She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me," said her husband, director Kevin Moore. "Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time."

A native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada, Ames was a two-time AVN Award-winner with more than 270 credits since her debut in 2013. Her body of work included multiple performances for just about every major studio in adult entertainment. Sought after from the beginning of her career, Ames earned a nomination in 2015 for AVN Best New Starlet, and was a nominee every year since for Female Performer of the Year, including this year for the upcoming 2018 AVN Awards in January.

The adult industry was in shock upon hearing the news Wednesday as several industry members took to Twitter to offer condolences.

“Rest In Peace to August Ames, one of the best, nicest people I ever knew in the business,” producer/director Jules Jordan tweeted.

Social media today has come out in support of August after her passing, blaming the ones who went after her for her original comments that were deemed homophobic.

Depression & harassment is no joke. Thank you #AugustAmes for everything you’ve done. Rest well, beautiful — Jacob Hernandez (@NotJacobHer) December 6, 2017

Depression and Suicide is a real thing. Words and actions can affect people. It’s all fun and games until someone is dead somewhere then you come to your senses. Off this twitter shit

RIP #augustames — Rudy (@Rudy_Legros) December 6, 2017

Rest in peace August.