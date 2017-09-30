Porn Star Brent Everett Wants to Start an Underwear Business

If twinks with some muscle, cute smile and a big wang is your thing, then Brent Everett is your guy for sure. He has been making thousands of men dance in their pants for years with his versatility in his performances on screen, and now he has hopes that his career will take a different focus. The focus will still be on his crotch, per se, only with what goes over it.

Brent recently launched a GoFundMe (under his real name Dustin Germain) where he is looking to launch an underwear brand called King Cock. Very clever naming, given what he is known for downstairs.

He isn't the first (and won't be the last) to enter in the underwear business via the porn world. Rocco Steele, who has been one of the biggest gay porn stars in the world since over the past 5 years, has launched his own brand called 10Seven, which is doing very well. Will Brent's follow suit?

The campaign is off to a bit of a slow start, so hopefully he can gain some momentum over the next couple of weeks and see what will actually come of this. Per the GoFundMe page, he says:

Money will cover costs associated with design, manufacturing and launching the brand worldwide along with private investment.

I would be forever grateful to all of those of you who donate...I will also be keeping track of donators and offering special discounts or offering loyal customer packages in the future when the line is launched as a special thank you for your support!!!!

The official website launches soon.