Porn Star Chris Bines Indicted For Felony Drug Charges, Heads To Federal Court Next Month, According To Reports

Porn star Chris Bines is reportedly one of eight suspects facing felony drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

From WEAR-TV:

Four of those defendants were charged with being involved with 100 kilograms -- approximately 220 pounds -- or more, of weed. Seven of the eight were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a press release from the DOJ. Charles Sindylek, 31, Sanford Johnson, 31, Andrew Marcelonis, 31, and Steven Sholly, 30, are the suspects from Pensacola. William Brett Brownell, 26, resides in Milton, and his father, William Ezra Brownell, is from Mobile.

Bines, whose legal name is Steven Sholly, is known for appearing in films for Hot House and Raging Stallion studios.

According to Str8UpGayPorn, the 100 kilograms of marijuana that he and seven other suspects were indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute, carries an approximate street value of one million dollars.

Arrested earlier this summer, Bines was released from custody, this week.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on September 25th.

