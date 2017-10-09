Porn Star Chris Bines Pleads Guilty For Conspiring To Distribute $1Million Of Marijuana

Gay porn star Chris Bines has reportedly pled guilty to conspiring to distribute $1 million worth of marijuana.

Known for appearing in films for Hot House and Raging Stallion studios, the 30-year-old adult film actor was one of eight suspects indicted for felony drug charges, last month.

Now, Str8UpGayPorn reports that Bines has waived his right to trial, in favor of entering a plea deal.

Pleading guilty to the felony conspiracy charge could have landed Bines up to one year in prison. But by entering a plea deal, he could end up serving far less time.

Bines will remain out of custody until his sentencing hearing on January 9th, 2018.

