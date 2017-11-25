Porn Star Hugh Hunter Sends Scathing Letter to the GayVN's

Porn star Hugh Hunter has let his feelings be known about the upcoming GayVN Awards, and he's not thrilled about them at all. It's to the point where he's declining his nominations in the categories he is in, and the primary reason for this is due to the racism and bigotry not only at the ceremony, but in the industry overall.

For those not in the know, the GayVN Awards honor the achievements in the gay porn industry, similar to what the AVN's do for the straight/lesbian/trans part of the industry. The last time this ceremony was held was in 2010, so it looks like they are doing a reboot again.

Hugh spoke about why he is declining his nominations on his Twitter page (where he included Instinct Magazine as well as other high-profile gay publications). He speaks on how the gay porn industry is a place of veiled racism and bigotry, and how these awards only exacerbate them by creating categories like Best Ethnic Scene and not, how he puts it, Best Scene.

He goes off on a tangent about this, and asks why studios separate minority groups into their own race at an event that is supposed to celebrate the gay porn industry in its entirety. He also asks why this would be a category given how the racial climate is sky high in 2017, and what the industry should do to prevent matters like this from happening in the future.

For comparison, the nominees at the GayVN's are primarily Caucasian in the main categories. Only 3 men in the Performer of the Year category isn't white (Sean Zevran, Jason Vario & Diego Sans) out of fifteen. Does he have a point here?

Hugh is nominated in categories like Best Daddy, which he will most likely not win now due to the letter he sent.

What are your thoughts on Hugh's words to the GayVN's?