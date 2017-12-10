Porn Star Jaxton Wheeler Told August Ames to Take A Cyanide Pill Prior to Her Death

Female porn star August Ames took her life earlier this week only a day or so after she was attacked by both gay and straight porn stars for a tweet that she shared that was deemed homophobic. She expressed that she didn't want to work with a particular male model who had done gay porn in the past, as she did it for her safety and didn't want to put her body at risk.

One particular porn star that lashed out at her for the tweet was Jaxton Wheeler, who tweeted early Tuesday morning "The world is awaiting your apology or for you to swallow a cyanide pill. Either or we'll take it."

She was pronounced dead later on in the day, and the news got out about her passing on Wednesday. Although an interview she did in early September revealed she dealt with sexual & mental issues prior to her death, he still received a ton of backlash from what he said to her.

The backlash from his tweet got so bad, that even Newsweek did an entire article on it. He quickly locked his account shortly after, and it remains private ever since.

Jaxton did make a statement about his words to The Sword, saying "I am saddened a fellow model is gone. My intention was to bring about a conversation about the stigmas and issues talent like myself deal with every day. I acknowledge that I responded with emotions and an unfortunate choice of words."

When asked about why he told her to take a cyanide pill, his response was "To me, it was a forceful way to say, “suck a bag of dicks.” I regret expressing it that way. That will haunt me the rest of my life, but it was never, ever, in any way meant to be an actual course of action."

He also spoke on how he would would like the threats and social media abuse against him to end, saying to The Sword "As a matter of public record, my comment was posted after August had chosen to take her life. I am disappointed my comments have been used to distract from my original issues and devastated they have inappropriately been attributed as the reason August chose to take her life. My heart goes out to her friends and loved ones, and to all affected by this. Hopefully, this allows us to reflect on the choices we make on social media. It may be anonymous, but real harm can be done. I am pleading with people on both sides to put to an end to the verbal abuse and threats made so freely every day, and in particular, those directed at me right now. This serves neither her memory or any of others we have lost this year."

You can read the full interview here. What are your thoughts on Jaxton's choice of words and the aftermath?