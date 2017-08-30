Porn Star Jessie Colter Talks More About His Almost Murder

Screenshot: Twitter @jessiecolterxxx

Last week, we reported on Gay porn model and escort Jessie Colter being attacked in a hotel while on the job.

Colter shared with Facebook and Twitter that he had been attacked by two men when he was scheduled to meet with only one of them.

He said that though he is a big guy, he was lucky to get away in that situation and wanted others to be careful for similar situations.

Well, it looks like Colter wanted to respond to all of the love he’s received because late last night he took to Twitter again, except this time he recorded a video.

In the video Colter explains that he wasn’t just attacked by the men but that they had planned to murder him. An investigation found evidence showing that the two had much worse plans than an assault for him.

In addition, he shares that he’s still psychologically recovering from the incident but that he’s is happy to have received so much support from the online community.

Sadly, since he is still trying to get past the incident he didn’t want to share any more information than that, but perhaps in the future (and if the investigation pulls through) he will be able to.

You can watch the video down below.