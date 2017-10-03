Porn Star JJ Knight Banged A Gong With His Schlong, On The Howard Stern Show

Fall is here, and we're loving it!

As we enjoy the cool weather, we can sip our pumpkin spice lattes, while gleefully wearing cozy sweaters.

But to Howard Stern, this time of year means something else entirely.

You see, to the SiriusXM talk show host, it's "Cocktoberfest,"

Cocktober has officially arrived and not without fanfare, either. Following in the long-held tradition of symbolic kickoffs, Howard revealed that “for Cocktober we’re going to start with hitting the gong with a schlong.”

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

On hand for the celebration was Porn star JJ Knight, who recently announced his engagement to Brent Corrigan.

[Knight] and his 9.5-inch manhood—visited the studio live Monday morning to do the honors. And the veteran of 40 pornographic films did not disappoint as he delivered a triumphant thump of the gong.

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

In addition to Knight, Stern hosted the Off-Broadway cast of “Naked Boys Singing.”

Cocktober couldn’t officially begin without a few words from official Top Gay and friend of the show Andy Cohen, who called in to celebrate as well. “Howard, as Top Gay, I feel that I need to wish you a happy Cocktober,” he said. “I’m very excited that you’re celebrating one of our greatest body parts and I look forward to what the month brings to all of us.”

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

H/T: Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW)