Porn Star Kayden Gray Opens Up About Surviving A Violent Sexual Assault

For the first time, gay porn star Kayden Gray is opening up to speak frankly about surviving a violent sexual assault.

In a new interview with Gay Star News, Gray explains that he was at a sex party when he passed out after overdosing on "G" or ketamine. By the time he woke up, he discovered that three men had been fucking him bareback.

Gray is stepping forward to tell his story because, as he puts it, "it’s a conversation that needs to be had."

He says:

"As a gay man who has grown up in a world that is predominantly straight… I have issues around masculinity. "Getting sexually assaulted it makes you look like a victim. In fact, you become a victim in that very moment. But a lot of people repress that."

Watch the Gay Star News interview:

