Porn Star Matthew Rush Arrested On Drug Charges In Florida
Instinct Staff | September 21, 2017
Gay adult film star Matt Rush was arrested on felony charges in Wilton Manors, Florida, according to a report made by The Sword. (NSFW)
Police charged Rush (legal name Greg Grove) for possession/use of drug paraphernalia & possession of methamphetamine, on Tuesday.
At present, the case is pending trial with the Broward County Sherrif’s Office.
Rush is being held on a bond of $1000.
Back in March of this year, the 44-year-old was detained by the Broward County Sheriff's office, charged with assault/battery.
