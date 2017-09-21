Porn Star Matthew Rush Arrested On Drug Charges In Florida

Instinct Staff | September 21, 2017

Gay adult film star Matt Rush was arrested on felony charges in Wilton Manors, Florida, according to a report made by The Sword. (NSFW) 

Police charged Rush (legal name Greg Grove) for possession/use of drug paraphernalia & possession of methamphetamine, on Tuesday.

At present, the case is pending trial with the Broward County Sherrif’s Office. 

Rush is being held on a bond of $1000.

Back in March of this year, the 44-year-old was detained by the Broward County Sheriff's office, charged with assault/battery

Head to The Sword (NSFW) for more...

Comments

Dean Clarke
+1
0
-1
[-]

Sad that his supposed friend gay porn agent Howard Marr of Fabscout would be so quick to tell all the gay blogs every time Matthew gets in trouble.

Will i am
+1
0
-1
[-]

Wow really sad he needs good friends , family and serious help.

