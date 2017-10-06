Porn Star Matthew Rush Back In Jail, According To Report

Last month, Matthew Rush (legal name Greg Grove) was arrested on felony drug charges in Wilton Manors, Florida, for possession of methamphetamine, amid a disturbance at the home of his former partner.

Four days after his arrest, Rush was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

He took to social media to say:

“I’m in good health and going to lay low.”

But now, Str8UpGayPorn has reported that on September 28th, Rush was arrested again and sent back to jail, following the cancelation of his bond by the court.

If convicted for the felony methamphetamine charge, he could face up to five years in prison.

Head to Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW) for more details.