Porn Star Ricky Roman Stars Fundraiser for LGBTQ Youth

It's always good when our community gives back, especially when it comes from someone as cute and sexy as porn star Ricky Roman.

Ricky is one of many in the adult industry to raise funds for worthy cause as of late. Boomer Banks and Bruce Beckham just did a fundraiser in New York City for the victims of the earthquake in Mexico, and now its Ricky's turn.

His goal is to help LGBTQ youth out in New York City by raising funds for the Trinity Place Shelter which is an LGBT homeless shelter on the Upper West Side in New York City, They work with and help the less fortunate youth get out of the cold and transition off of the streets and back into society.

His goal of $1,000 was created yesterday, and already over halfway there, so let's do our best to get him to the finish line and then some! Check out the link here.