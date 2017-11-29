Porn Star Sean Zevran Responds to the GayVN Awards Controversy

Porn star Sean Zevran has opened up about the controversy surrounding the upcoming GayVN awards and the category of Best Ethnic Scene, which has now merged with Best Duo Scene as the AVN's issued a statement yesterday about their decision.

Sean, who is up for multiple awards at the upcoming ceremony (which is taking place in Las Vegas in January 2018), took to his Instagram and YouTube page to discuss his views on the controversial category that was brought to light by fellow porn star Hugh Hunter, who declined his own nominations due to his thoughts that the awards are only exacerbating the veiled racism and bigotry in the industry.

Sean applauds Hugh's decision to call the GayVN's out and thanking him for starting the conversation on this matter. Regarding his personal opinion on the matter, he says that he has mixed feelings. "On the one hand, as we know, its incredibly challenging for actors of color to be recognized for our work in the industry, and a lot of it goes underrepresented or unrecognized when it comes to the awards. "I would like to think the GayVN had the best intentions behind having a separate category, because otherwise I fear that some of the work of us would go entirely unrecognized."

"On the other hand, the counterargument to that, is that it casts ethnic minorities as the "other", that there's something to be distinguished between our work and mainstream. I think both are legitimate perspectives, and I think there is a little affect of both happening here. I don't know the answer here."

He goes on to follow suit and decline his nominations at the upcoming GayVN's, but that it doesn't solve the problem in the industry. The problem, he said, is that minorities are underrepresented when it comes to awards in the gay porn industry, which he goes on to talk about in the video seen above.

Do you agree with Sean's POV on this?