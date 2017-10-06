Porn Star Talks "Power Of PrEP" At UN Conference

Photo: Twitter

Adult film star Jason Domino recently spoke about HIV at a human rights conference hosted by the United Nations, in Geneva.

At the event, the Porn4PrEP activist seized the opportunity to advocate for sex education, and for the HIV prevention drug he's known for championing.

He tells Gay Star News:

"I spoke about the activism coming from the adult film industry. Porn4PrEP is challenging countries approaches to sex education. They should include modern HIV knowledge and LGBTQ inclusive lessons."

Run by a UK collective of porn stars, Porn4PrEP is a group working to advocate for PrEP, while also helping to destigmatize living with HIV.

Favoring ease of accessibility to PrEP, Domino said:

"It is insulting a pill that was developed for HIV and found to work at prevention is being priced as a drug with equal research and development charges. "During the conference, I also represented the need to consider those with mental health conditions and learning difficulties as a key vulnerable group at risk of contracting HIV."

