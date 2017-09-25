Porn Star Wesley Woods Opens Up About "Open Letter" to Colby Keller

Porn star Wesley Woods made quite a stir earlier this month when he penned an open letter to Colby Keller about how wrong he was in voting for Donald Trump, and his epic misguidedness in doing so. You can see the entire letter here, which has received a bevy of comments, likes and mostly in favor of Wesley's views.

Now, Wesley has opened up to IntoMore in regards to the reaction regarding that letter. He reiterates the purpose behind it, and brings up the aspect of "white privilege" that he thinks Colby doesn't seem to understand.

He also states that he is not coming after Colby Keller as a person, but more his ideas. "You cannot sit here and vote to put someone in power that is actively trying to take away rights from people, and not apologize or feel bad for it. It's easy for him to vote this way, and step back and not have to worry about the repercussions of what his vote did".

He also talks about the one line that people are fixated on when he said "Your orgasm is not neutral- you are directly supporting him, his platform and therefore his politics. You are acknowledging and allowing Keller's ideas to further impact those marginalized." He stands by what he said, yet he doesn't take "full responsibility" for the quote as it came from his partner, Chris. It was intended to be a joke, but Wesley ran with it.

You can see more of his chat here. Do you agree with Wesley in this? Should porn studios not hire Colby based on his political platforms?