Porn Stars Johnny V. & Austin Wolf Stop By Howard Stern During C**ktober

First Howard Stern invited JJ Knight to celebrate Cocktober, and now he's made it doubly nice porn stars Johnny V. and Austin Wolf who made an appearance on the legendary radio show this morning. Times like these where you wish you were an intern again, amirite?

Killed it today!! @completebodygym A post shared by Austin Wolf (@austinwolfff) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Per Str8UpGayPorn, the two muscular lads were naked the entire time (goes without saying, honestly) and discussed everything from their buff bodies, cocks, why they entered the porn world, and what sort of money they make on the side as the money ain't what it used to be in the industry.

Maintaining that #beachbody and color before my family trip to Punta Cana! #soexcited #muscle #musclehunk #travel #shredded #shreddedasfuck #hotmaledancers #makeitrain A post shared by Johnny V (@johnnyv_muscle) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Sadly (for now), it's audio only. But hey, it can still be hot! Check out the clip here.