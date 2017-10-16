Ryan Shea's picture

Porn Stars Johnny V. & Austin Wolf Stop By Howard Stern During C**ktober

Ryan Shea | October 16, 2017

First Howard Stern invited JJ Knight to celebrate Cocktober, and now he's made it doubly nice porn stars Johnny V. and Austin Wolf who made an appearance on the legendary radio show this morning.  Times like these where you wish you were an intern again, amirite?

 

Killed it today!! @completebodygym

A post shared by Austin Wolf (@austinwolfff) on

Per Str8UpGayPorn, the two muscular lads were naked the entire time (goes without saying, honestly) and discussed everything from their buff bodies, cocks, why they entered the porn world, and what sort of money they make on the side as the money ain't what it used to be in the industry.

Sadly (for now), it's audio only.  But hey, it can still be hot!  Check out the clip here

 

 

