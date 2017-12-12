Pregnant Mom Learns Photographer Is Gay, Cancels Maternity Shoot

An Alabama photographer took to social media to vent about a lost job.

A pregnant mother reached out to Mobile-based photographer, Faith Grace, 21, to schedule a maternity photo shoot.

But after finding a photo of an LGBT pride flag on Faith's Instagram page, the woman decided to cancel the appointment.

Faith took to Twitter to share her disappointment.

She explained:

"A lady texted me asking to take me to take her maternity photos then she decided to find another photographer because I’m gay. RT & share this to show people that hatred & discrimination still exists & it NEEDS to stop. This breaks my heart."

She also shared a screenshot of the text message exchange with the client.

The client wrote:

"Hi Faith! This is McKenna from last night. I was reaching out to you about maternity photos! I went to your personal Instagram account to get your photography business account and on your personal pad I saw that you had a Pride flag. Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?"

To which Faith replied:

"Hey McKenna! Thanks for reaching out. Nobody in my family is gay but I am – that’s what I have it on my account."

And the client responded:

"I see, OK well don’t worry about the photos then. I don’t want someone who’s gay to take my pictures. It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you. I’m sorry that you think this lifestyle is OK and acceptable. Take care, Faith."

Faith's tweet was liked and re-tweeted over 38,000 times, before she took her account private.

