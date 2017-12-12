Pregnant Mom Learns Photographer Is Gay, Cancels Maternity Shoot
An Alabama photographer took to social media to vent about a lost job.
A pregnant mother reached out to Mobile-based photographer, Faith Grace, 21, to schedule a maternity photo shoot.
But after finding a photo of an LGBT pride flag on Faith's Instagram page, the woman decided to cancel the appointment.
Faith took to Twitter to share her disappointment.
She explained:
"A lady texted me asking to take me to take her maternity photos then she decided to find another photographer because I’m gay. RT & share this to show people that hatred & discrimination still exists & it NEEDS to stop. This breaks my heart."
She also shared a screenshot of the text message exchange with the client.
The client wrote:
"Hi Faith! This is McKenna from last night. I was reaching out to you about maternity photos! I went to your personal Instagram account to get your photography business account and on your personal pad I saw that you had a Pride flag. Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?"
To which Faith replied:
"Hey McKenna! Thanks for reaching out. Nobody in my family is gay but I am – that’s what I have it on my account."
And the client responded:
"I see, OK well don’t worry about the photos then. I don’t want someone who’s gay to take my pictures. It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you. I’m sorry that you think this lifestyle is OK and acceptable. Take care, Faith."
Faith's tweet was liked and re-tweeted over 38,000 times, before she took her account private.
H/T: Gay Star News
It's not a lifestyle..it's not a choice.. it's how your wired and born..but her ignorance shows that she is not educated and present in the real world...I say if you see her..don't cut her hair..don't sell her makeup.. don't sell her clothes..she buys all that.. if she is going by stereotypes ..so in essence she has influenced and placed her child with that lifestyle.
