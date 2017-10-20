Preview The First Minutes Of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3!

Thank our lucky stars, tonight's the night the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 will be revealed!

We literally cannot wait to see which queens get a second chance to snatch the crown!

And while you're waiting to kick off your weekend, treat yourself with this delightful new sneak preview of tonight's episode!

As RuPaul explains, the episode will delight us with new interviews, unseen footage, and a look at how life has changed for each queen since they appeared on their season.

On top of the excitement, legendary recording artist Chaka Khan will join Mama Ru for the special episode!

Watch: