Prince Albert: What Should We Know About the Most Common Piercing Down There?

I honestly have never been with a man that has had his member pierced. Belly buttons and under the ball sack, sure, but I've never been with someone that has had metal going in and out of the shaft in any direction. Is it gross? I don't think so. It's just very different and a little exciting.

The second most common types of penis piercing is the Jacob’s Ladder or a frenulum piercing (a piercing or multiple piercings on the underside of the shaft of the penis). It's a procedure that goes through the skin underneath the penis. It’s supposedly a small amount of pain that lasts for a brief second, but when it happens, it’s very intense.

The most common penis piercing is the Prince Albert (a piercing toward the head of the penis). They look a lot scarier than they are because you pierce down through the urethra and then out of the bottom wall of he shaft.

But is the bling worth it on your junk? Doesn't a piercing also affect other aspects of your every day functions down there, like peeing and sex?

MensHealth.com interviewed celebrity body piercer Chris Saint and asked him some very candid questions about piercing the peen.

What is the actual piercing procedure like for a Prince Albert? It’s slightly uncomfortable. What we usually do is use these hollow metal or glass tubes. I’m pushing that tube down into the penis, and then we’re going from the outside into that tube. Every piercer is going to have a different method. Some don’t use the tube and like to open the urethra with their fingers and push the needle down. I don’t like that because it scrapes as it goes down. It’s a real soft area. Or an occasionally soft area (laughs).

That was the full answer to that question, but here are some other questions with abbreviated answers.

Does someone’s individual anatomy, such as their penis size or whether they’re circumcised or uncircumcised, play a role in piercings? We’ve done it on both [circumcised and uncircumcised penises], and it doesn’t make a lot of difference... What’s the healing process like? It takes around six to eight weeks for everything to heal up nicely. It varies. Sometimes right after you pierce it, people bleed a little bit... Do you have to abstain from sexual activity? Does it make putting on condoms more difficult? You just have to learn how to do everything again. It’s not so much painful — it’s more that your body is a different shape now... Can a penis piercing increase sexual sensation? It might be good, or it might be bad; it might be good for both of you. It really depends... If you’re interested in getting your penis pierced, what should you look for in a piercer? Finding someone reputable is crucial. The best thing to do is find someone who has examples of their work...

For Saint's full answers, head over to MensHealth.com.

Have you had a Jacob's Ladder or Prince Albert?

Any side effects?

What questions or worries do you have that might be holding you back from getting one?