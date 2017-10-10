Prince Harry And Royal Family Say Transgender Activist's Work Is "Amazing"

Princes William and Harry and the British Royal family have honored a transgender activist.

On World Mental Health Day, both princes and the Duchess of Cambridge held a function to thank mental health campaigners for their work.

Some of the people who participated were Stephen Fry, Ruby Wax, Esther Rantzen, and many of the people associated with the royal family’s mental health initiative titled the Heads Together campaign.

One other attendee was Susie Green, the CEO of Mermaids UK, a charity that supports transgender kids and their families.

“What a fantastic evening, the Royals are clearly passionate… Kate, Will, and Harry have made their commitment to mental health very clear,” said Green to Gay Star News.

Green also said that when she got to talk to the royals and told them a little more about her work, Prince Harry said “that’s amazing.”

Our CEO is at Buckingham Palace today to be recognised by the Royal family for her outstanding work supporting trans kids & their families. pic.twitter.com/2T9pD5d05H — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) October 10, 2017

Green says having her work recognized by the royals is touching:

“For Mermaids, and for me as CEO, this is recognition of the fact that we are making an impact. As the voice for so many families and young people unable to speak out for fear of repercussions against themselves and their children; we are thankful that our work on the behalf of gender variant and transgender children is of value.”

That said, she knows that there is still more work to be done.

“Although gender dysphoria is not a mental illness, unfortunately, due to massive prejudice and ignorance, discrimination is still rife. Young people and their families are suffering because of this.” “Our detractors try to play down the suicide attempt stats, the bullying and the self-harm; which leaves me asking – why?”

