Prince Harry Met With Barack Obama To Discuss The Manchester Bombing

HRH Prince Harry welcomed former U.S. President Barack Obama to Kensington Palace, on Saturday.

The pair met to discuss the horrific terrorist attack that took place during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account shared the following:

Prince Harry hosted former US President @BarackObama at Kensington Palace today. pic.twitter.com/9SWfSRY4FH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

They discussed support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

.@BarackObama also offered his condolences to the victims of the Manchester attack and support for those recovering from injuries. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

Afterwards, Mr. Obama tweeted:

Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack. https://t.co/7azv4BV2Nt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2017

H/T: Perez Hilton