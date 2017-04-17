Prince Harry Reveals He Entered Therapy To Recover From The 'Total Chaos' Of His Late 20s

Prince Harry was quite the party animal for a period in time; Getting naked in Vegas, and all that jazz...

But it's clear that HRH, now 32-years-old, has recently made a concerted effort to not only walk the straight and narrow, but to use his celebrity for good.

And it appears now as though those wild nights in his 20s weren't just an expression of youth, but a direct response to the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Telegraph reports:

Prince Harry has disclosed that he sought counselling after enduring two years of “total chaos” while still struggling in his late twenties to come to terms with the death of his mother. The Prince says in an interview with The Telegraph that he “shut down all his emotions” for almost two decades after losing his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, despite his brother, Prince William, trying to persuade him to seek help. Disclosing that he has spoken to a professional about his mental health, he describes how he only began to address his grief when he was 28 after feeling “on the verge of punching someone” and facing anxiety during royal engagements. Describing the “quite serious effect” that losing his mother had on his personal and professional life, he tells how living in the public eye left him feeling he could be “very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions”. The Prince, now 32, turned to counsellors and even took up boxing. He says he is now in “a good place”.

Prince Harry hopes that in sharing his struggle, he might help to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health issues.

Speaking to Bryony Gordon of Mad World podcast, he said:

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well. “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

We're so happy to know that Prince Harry is thriving, and we applaud him for carrying forth the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana.

H/T: The Telegraph