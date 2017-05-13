Prince William Accepts British LGBT Award, Speaks On LGBT Bullying

Prince William received the Celebrity Straight Ally of the Year honor at the British LGBT Awards on Friday!

While Prince William wasn't able to attend the event in person, he did record this video acceptance speech:

Prince William shared (via Gay Star News):

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the LGBT Awards for this incredible award. It’s a real honor to be recognized in this way," he says. "In recent years I’ve become passionate about what we can do to protect people from bullying, particularly online. "Through this work, I have encountered a number of tragic stories about LGBT young people who have sadly felt unable to cope with the abuse and discrimination they face in their lives. But this work has also led me to a number of inspiring people who are helping others to stand up to bullying, wherever it occurs. "It is 2017 and no-one should be bullied for their sexuality, or any other reason. "It’s so important to be proud of the person you are. I am very proud to receive this ally award. Thank you."

Thanks for using your voice and platform, Prince William!

(H/T: Gay Star News)