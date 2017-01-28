Princess Diana Statue To Be Installed At Kensington Palace, 20 Years After Her Passing

Photo: A.G. CARRICK/DIANA MEMORIAL FUND/GETTY

A statue of the late Princess Diana of Wales is to be installed in the public gardens of Kensington Palace.

Earlier today, it was announced that Diana's surviving sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have "convened a committee to privately raise funds for the creation of the statue."

A statement from Kensington Palace reads:

"It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue," the Princes said in a statement. "Our mother touched so many lives," the statement continued. "We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and legacy."

At the request of The Duke of Cambridge & Prince Harry a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales is to be erected at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/zc4XvqlaSY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2017

