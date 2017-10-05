Pro-Life GOP Congressman Told Mistress To Get An Abortion, According To Reports

Photo: Murphy.House.Gov

Last month, GOP Congressman Tim Murphy confessed to having an affair.

In a statement, he said:

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses."

Murphy, a rep for Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district, is known for his anti-LGBT voting record, and was against the Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Act, against the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and favored a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

He's also a darling of the Family Research Council, who applaud his pro-life stance.

Which is ironic, because according to new reports, Murphy asked his aforementioned mistress to get an abortion.

From The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

A text message sent in January to U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy by a woman with whom he had an extra-marital relationship took him to task for an anti-abortion statement posted on Facebook from his office’s public account. “And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” Shannon Edwards, a forensic psychologist in Pittsburgh with whom the congressman admitted last month to having a relationship, wrote to Mr. Murphy on Jan. 25, in the midst of an unfounded pregnancy scare. A text from Mr. Murphy’s cell phone number that same day in response says, “I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

H/T: Joe My God