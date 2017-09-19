Pro Wrestler Anthony Bowens & Boyfriend Michael Pavano Share The Story Of How They First Met

Photo: Instagram

Professional wrester Anthony Bowens came out as bisexual earlier this year.

Recently, the 26-year-old opened up to discuss his fight against the stigma and erasure of bisexuality.

Now, in a new YouTube video, Bowens and his boyfriend, personal trainer and aspiring actor Michael Pavano, are opening up to share the story about how they first met.

Says Bowens:

"It’s far from fairytale. "I was in the closet at the time and I was scanning through Instagram when I came across his profile."

On top of that, it was the summer of 2016, and Pavano was in an on again, off again relationship that was near its end.

Already at that point, it was clear that there was an attraction between Bowen and Pavano.

Says Pavano:

“I even told my ex at the time that I was so attracted to him as soon as we got back together after that break.”

Unfortunately, Pavano’s ex-boyfriend put up a fuss.

Explains Bowens:

“I was sitting at work and I got a message from this random dude that said ‘Yo’: very vague. “So I messaged him back and he’s like, ‘Hey, I think you know my boyfriend Michael.’ “I replied, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’ which I didn’t. “And he says, ‘Michael Pavano.’ I’m like ‘Oh yeah. I’ve had two conversations with him.’ “And he said, ‘Well, that’s my boyfriend and I would really like it if you didn’t message him anymore.’ “I didn’t know they were on a break. I didn’t know they were together or anything. So, ‘OK, you want me to delete him? I’ll delete you too. I don’t give a shit. I don’t know the both of you.’ “So I deleted him [Pavano] and I deleted the ex.”

Happily, Pavano would later reach out to Bowens on social media, and the two clicked!

We'll let the boys take over from here:

