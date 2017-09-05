Pro Wrestler Anthony Bowens Tackles Stigma, Bisexual Erasure

Earlier this year, professional wrester Anthony Bowens came out as bisexual.

And now, the 26-year-old is opening up about his fight against the stigma and erasure of bisexuality.

Bowens was heartened by the support he received from friends and colleagues after coming out.

What he did not anticipate was the need to participate in a dialog over the validity of his sexual orientation.

“I thought there would be more negativity around the stigma of me being a part of the LGBTI community. “But the negativity came more from people debating and arguments over bisexuality and what it means to be bi or gay.”

He added:

“But in my opinion, you can be a man and still be bi and that doesn’t change the fact that you’re sexually turned on by a female."

Bowens explained that if it weren't for the homophobia that runs rampant in sport, he'd probably have come out earlier.

“If it wasn’t for wrestling, I probably would’ve come out a long time ago but I didn’t know how people would react. “It’s the fear of the unknown.”

He continued:

“I like to consider myself an emotionally strong person. “But I did have my moments where, if I was by myself, I would cry thinking about it.”

But thanks to his friends, family, and his boyfriend, Michael Pavano, Bowens felt he was well supported in his coming out.

“You can’t control what people are going to think, but at some point, you have to look past that, be yourself and not care."

