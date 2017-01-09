Producers Of Male Stripper Show Cut Ties With Vivica A. Fox After Her 'Hell No!' To Gays Remarks

Just three days ago we posted Vivica A. Fox Says Her 'Black Magic' Strippers Don't Dance For Gay Men. During last week’s interview, Vivica was asked if gay men were allowed to attend the show, to which she replied, “Aw, hell no. Back all that up. No! NO!”

Jean-Claude LaMarre, the director and producer of Vivica's new show, first worked with Vivica when he cast her in his 2015 male stripper comedy Chocolate City, and again in the upcoming sequel Chocolate City: Vegas. After the success of those projects, they decided to create a TV spin-off, which is how Black Magic came into fruition. But now, Jean-Claude says he’s all done with Vivica A.

“The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community,” he tells TMZ. “All are welcomed. Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

LaMarre will continue as Executive Producer on the reality show, saying he genuinely wants to see Black Magic succeed, but he’s absolutely not interested in working with Vivica anymore.

The clip we had in the first post about this was not that long. Here's the full radio show interview from Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. The first mention of gay men in the audience is around the 2:45 mark and is brought back up around 3:30 after she curtailed the subject.

Was she out of line?

Was it so bad that an all male review show is just for women?

If some 'straight men' are let in, why not all men?

Couldn't there be a no tipping / touching policy from men at these shows?

Do you think all male reviews should be open for everyone?

