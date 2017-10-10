Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Release EPIC Final Trailer

The Wonder Woman franchise has had quite the 2017 so far, with Gal Gadot taking the title role that brought in over $300 million dollars worldwide at the box office. Beyond that movie, and what most novice people know about Wonder Woman, how did this incredible character get started? You find that out, and so much more, in the new film Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which is released nationwide on October 13th.

The film stars Luke Evans as William Moulton Marston, or Professor Marston, who is the creator of the comic book character Wonder Woman. He finds himself in a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Hill, and his mistress, played by Bella Heathcote. The film centers around their complicated relationship as well as the leaps and bounds that William has to go through in order to bring Wonder Woman to life and the masses.

The final trailer to the film was just released at New York Comic Con and is already trending in the top 50 videos on YouTube. The film is set in the 1940's, so anything that wasn't traditional marriage was not only viewed as shocking, but against the law in most cases. The movie divulges into what made him create the character, the critics who were against it for Wonder Woman's "sexual perversity", the muses who inspired the iconic comic book role, and the secret he was keeping that could destroy him.

This is definitely a different take on the character we know, and one that looks very exciting to see. For more information, click here.