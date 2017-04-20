Proud Dad Covers His Car In Equality Decals To Support Gay Son
Proud Aussie dad of a gay son, Geoff Thomas, is spreading the message of marriage equality in Australia loud and clear--by decorating his ute with equality decals!!
From BuzzFeed:
Since his son Nathan came out 12 years ago, Thomas has been a vocal advocate for same-sex marriage and other LGBTI causes.
And now he's spreading the message in an extremely Australian way: by decorating his ute.
Thomas told BuzzFeed News he "grew up homophobic" and spent a lot of time in settings that were hostile to gay people.
"I spent nine years in the army, I'm a Vietnam veteran, I was a plumbing contractor," he said. "I was conditioned to be homophobic, and then one day my son comes out to me.
"I had to ask myself the question – what is it about gays that I didn't like? After that, I decided it was unfounded fear, ignorance and prejudice. Then I came to the view that my son wasn't equal in law and that really got up my nose, so I became a very strong advocate for marriage equality.
"I'd had this talk with some people and I said, 'Every man and his dog supports marriage equality'. And I thought, I'll put that on my ute!"
Thomas plans to take the ute on a road trip to Melbourne, Mount Gambia and the Riverina region where he'll speak to people about marriage equality.
"To me it's a civil rights issue. It's got nothing to do with religion, nothing to do with gay people having babies. In the 12 years I've been advocating for this, I'm yet to hear a reasonable argument against it."
Nice work, Geoff!!
(H/T: Towleroad)
