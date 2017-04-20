Proud Dad Covers His Car In Equality Decals To Support Gay Son

Proud Aussie dad of a gay son, Geoff Thomas, is spreading the message of marriage equality in Australia loud and clear--by decorating his ute with equality decals!!

From BuzzFeed:

Since his son Nathan came out 12 years ago, Thomas has been a vocal advocate for same-sex marriage and other LGBTI causes.

And now he's spreading the message in an extremely Australian way: by decorating his ute.

Thomas told BuzzFeed News he "grew up homophobic" and spent a lot of time in settings that were hostile to gay people.

"I spent nine years in the army, I'm a Vietnam veteran, I was a plumbing contractor," he said. "I was conditioned to be homophobic, and then one day my son comes out to me.

"I had to ask myself the question – what is it about gays that I didn't like? After that, I decided it was unfounded fear, ignorance and prejudice. Then I came to the view that my son wasn't equal in law and that really got up my nose, so I became a very strong advocate for marriage equality.

"I'd had this talk with some people and I said, 'Every man and his dog supports marriage equality'. And I thought, I'll put that on my ute!"