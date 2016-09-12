Provincetown Celebrates The End Of Summer By Celebrating Life. Two Major Fundraisers Occur After Labor Day.

Fourth of July, Bear Week, Carnival, and Labor Day Weekend. They all get a great deal of attention in Provincetown, Massachusetts. They gays flock to end of Cape Cod to enjoy the company of friends, new and old. Once these Summer festivities end, many may believe that P-town lessens in traffic, excitement, and prepares for winter. There are two events that say to everyone ... not so fast. Both the Swim For Life and the Harbor To The Bay fundraising events keep the excitement and love going.

SWIM FOR LIFE

When people gather with passion and vision great things are accomplished. For over a quarter century, in one of the largest natural harbors in the world, thousands of swimmers braved its unpredictable waters − its chilly currents, surging tides, and their deep fears − raising $4M for AIDS, women’s health and the community. Celebrating its 29th year, this quintessential Provincetown tradition symbolizes the heroic efforts of a community devastated by the pandemic and its unequivocal response to it. The Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla (a 1.4 mile swim) has become a catalyst for a nurturing community, offering connectedness, healthy exercise and continuity for those who return year after year. - swim4life.org

Every year mid summer, we hear of reports of sharks off of the coast of Cape Cod and my mind goes to my Boston friend Brian, who swims on the LANES team. "Whether you're gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or friends of the LGBT Community, Liquid Assets New England Swimming (LANES) is an inclusive team that celebrates diversity." He doesn't post too much on his Facebook about raising funds for the Swim For Life, but it's enough for me to think of him as shark bait while swimming across Provincetown Harbor. To my knowledge, there haven't been any issues of sharks and swimmers meeting during the Swim For Life. This is is 11th year doing the swim. He's not worried so I shouldn't be worried.

So why did this event start 29 years ago?

In the summer of 1988, Jay Critchley and Walter McLean wanted to test their swimming ability by swimming across Provincetown Harbor. That summer, many New England beaches were closed due to pollution, but the Cape-tip beaches remained swimmable. The two made the swim and two weeks later organized the first Swim for Life, which continues to celebrate the healing waters and ecology of the harbor, while raising money for local health services. The first year 18 swimmers raised $6,000. In 1993 the Provincetown Community Compact, Inc. was formed as a non-profit, 501 (c) 3, tax exempt organization, serving as a sponsor of the event. Always held the weekend after Labor Day and the busy summer tourist season, the event has grown to attract swimmers, kayakers, volunteers and friends from throughout the country and abroad. With the assistance of 150 volunteers and 400 swimmers, this annual fall ritual has become an event that defines the best of the Provincetown spirit. - swim4life.org/history/

For more info on the Swim for Life, head over to their homepage at swim4life.org where you can learn about the event that is not only just a swim, but a weekend long function including a Mermaid Brunch, Prayer Ribbons, and a Celebration of Life Concert. For more pics of the event and this year's completed schedule (help you plan for next year?), skip down to the bottom of the page. And I think my friend Brian is still accepting donations, so if you want to help, go here.

HARBOR TO THE BAY

I would think my friends that are involved in the bar / tourism industry in Maine will have some free time as Labor Day comes to a close and all the tourists escape, but no. They're all busy this weekend riding their bikes. Sounds like a fun leisurely thing to do, that is if you think a 125 mile bike ride is a type of leisure.

As part of Harbor To The Bay President Jim Morgrage's message, he shares what the catalyst was for this ride.

Our ride began with an idea from our very brave terminally ill beloved friend, The late Michael Tye. Michael passed away after a long courageous battle against Multiple Myeloma Cancer. His idea was simple – A One day ride from Boston (Harbor) to Provincetown (Bay) with very low overhead, no salaries and a commitment that 100% of all rider pledges go directly to support our fight against HIV. In 2003 Michael Tye and handful of Club Café staff and dedicated friends who shared our dream set out to launch the 1st Harbor to the Bay 126 mile, 1 day, AIDS bike ride. - harbortothebay.org

Once again Provincetown will be the endpoint of yet another great fundraiser, but it is a community, Cape, Boston, New England, National, worldly event. Boston is showing its support tonight with a Harbor to the Bingo will raise money for Harbor to the Bay and starts at 7PM at Club Cafe on Monday, Sept 12 in Boston. It starts in a couple hours. Sorry for the late notice, but if you go, say hello to Trampolina from us.

About Harbor to the Bay A one day bike ride from Boston to Provincetown On Saturday, September 17, 2016, riders will have 3 options: Ride from Boston to Provincetown Ride from Boston to Sagamore Ride from Sagamore to Provincetown Launched in 2003, Harbor to the Bay (H2B) has raised over $4 million for four local HIV/AIDS organizations; Fenway Health Center, AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Community Research Initiative (CRI), and AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts (AAC). 100% of all rider-received pledges has gone directly to these beneficiaries. The mission To donate 100% of rider-received pledges to our beneficiaries

To increase awareness in our communities to help prevent HIV infection and to care for those already impacted by HIV/AIDS

To improve community awareness of HIV/AIDS care and services, and to support those organizations that advance the quality and accessibility of HIV and AIDS care

To organize a grass-roots event, supported by a dedicated group of individuals who want to ride and make a difference in our community

Through our personal actions, to positively impact people living with HIV/AIDS - harbortothebay.org

For more info on or to donate to the Harbor to the Bay, head over to their homepage. Beneath the Swim For Life Schedule, you will find the Harbor To The Bay Schedule for this weekend. If you have rider you want to look up to donate to, use the participant search page or go to my friend Eddie's page and help him out.





Schedules for Swim For Life and Harbor To The Bay.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS – all events free and open to the public. Tuesday, September 6, 2016 Ceremony honoring the victims of the Orlando massacre with Prayer Ribbons Provincetown Town Hall. Looking for 49 people, each to read a name; procession to follow to Provincetown Library for display of ribbons – 1:00pm Friday, September 9, 2016 Swimmer Orientation (optional, not required) – 1:00pm Kayaker Orientation (optional, not required) – 2:00pm Boatslip Beach Club beach, 161 Commercial Street Celebration of Life Concert UU Meeting House – 8:00pm, 236 Commercial Street (free) Signing of Prayer Ribbons Saturday, September 10, 2016 Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla, Boatslip Beach Club, 161 Commercial Street (Storm date September 11). Signing of Prayer Ribbons. 8:30-10:00am Kayak/Stand-up Paddle Boarders/Safety Boat Registration (on Boatslip beach) 9:00-10:00am Swimmer Registration, Boatslip Deck, Transport of swimmers to Long Point 11:00am Swim for Life Begins at Long Point 11:30am-2:00pm Public Greets Swimmers & Kayakers, Boatslip (Entertainment) 12:00-2:00pm Mermaid Brunch (public welcome, donations accepted), Boatslip deck 1:00pm (or after last swimmer arrives safely) Awards Ceremony