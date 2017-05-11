Provocative Fashion Campaign Blurs Gender Lines

All Photos: Kito Muñoz for Paolmo Spain

Palomo Spain designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo is shaking up the fashion world with his provocative, gender-blurring creations.

From Dazed:

The Spanish label is rooted in honouring traditional heritage – identifiable via opulent hand-painted fabrics, rich and potent colours, and a more-is-more attitude when it comes to embroidery and embellishment – all while vehemently subverting ideas of a repressive gendered society. “Aesthetically and sexually, I have never felt that there should be clear distinctions between ‘masculinity’ and ‘femininity’,” Palomo told me earlier this year.

Palomo speaks about his AW17 campaign, entitled "Objeto Sexual" (Sexual Object):

Alejandro Gómez Palomo: I wanted to create a sense of sexual desire for the clothes, as well as through the boys that presented it. My intent was for the viewer to feel the same or similar desire for the pieces as when they feel sexually attracted to a person. For me and in my life, the role of clothes has always been a way to express the feeling of a moment – sexuality in particular. In the collection, I played with the different approaches you could give to sexuality when you want to express a certain attitude towards sex.