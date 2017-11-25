Pumpkin Dudeoir Cutie Makes a Sexy 2018 Calendar

Who knew doing some sexy poses with a pumpkin can turn a 12 month calendar spread?

Photographer Gayla Thompson lit up Instagram last month, where her adorable husband Ryan (great name, by the way), posed for the fall photo shoot wearing nothing but a pair of blue underwear and some colorful orange pumpkins that were cleverly placed on his body. Now, she has taken that idea and turned it into a tasty 2018 calendar that you can have for your very own.

Titled Dudeior 2018, it features Ryan with not only the pumpkins, but in also several other scintillating poses including rocking a bikini by the pool, getting glittery for New Year's and so much more. Definitely a stocking "stuffer" if you know what I mean.

The calendar is available on Etsy for only $19.99, what a steal! Keep up the good work, team!