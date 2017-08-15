Pumpkin Pie M&Ms Are Coming Our Way!

Move Over Pumpkin Spice Lattes & Ugg Boots!

The next time you blink, it's going to be fall!

It's really so close!

According to News4Jax, M&Ms is releasing a new brand: Pumpkin Pie.

Last year, you might have tried the Pumpkin Spice and Pumpkin Spice Latte M&Ms. But, they aren't done giving us our favorite fall tastes just yet.

One of my favorite seasons for social media is fall. Everyone mocks themselves as "basic" with ugg boots, hooded sweatshirts, pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks, and quotes Hocus Pocus for two months straight. Yes, yes, yes!

Bring on the basic bitches!

Do you think they'll really taste like pumpkin pie?

We'll soon find out! They are arriving in grocery stores before we'll know it!