Queer Chef Publicly Shuts Down Interview Request From Ivanka Trump's Website

Queer chef Angela Dimayuga was approached by a freelance writer requesting an interview for IvankaTrump.com. Dimayuga is the executive chef at Mission Chinese Food in New York.

The writer, Adi Heyman, wrote:

"I have been a long time fan of your pioneering work in the culinary field!

"I would love to conduct an interview with you spotlighting your work as a strong female entrepreneur."

Heyman also described the site as "a non-political platform of empowerment for modern working women.”

Dimayuga posted a screengrab of the interview request on Instagram along with her response.

Had this message slide in my DM last week which had me screaming. Sent her this response today. #resist #fucktrump #dragher @dear_ivanka A post shared by Angela Dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Dimayuga collaborated on her response with activist friend Shakirah Simley. Dimayuga wrote:

Thoughts on Dimayuga's response?

(H/T: HuffPo/ Next Shark)