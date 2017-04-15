Queer Chef Publicly Shuts Down Interview Request From Ivanka Trump's Website
Instinct Staff | April 15, 2017
Queer chef Angela Dimayuga was approached by a freelance writer requesting an interview for IvankaTrump.com. Dimayuga is the executive chef at Mission Chinese Food in New York.
The writer, Adi Heyman, wrote:
"I have been a long time fan of your pioneering work in the culinary field!
"I would love to conduct an interview with you spotlighting your work as a strong female entrepreneur."
Heyman also described the site as "a non-political platform of empowerment for modern working women.”
Dimayuga posted a screengrab of the interview request on Instagram along with her response.
Dimayuga collaborated on her response with activist friend Shakirah Simley. Dimayuga wrote:
