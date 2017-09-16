Queer Men Of Color Open Up To Discuss Body Image

Photo: YouTube

Queer men of color are opening up to discuss their struggles with body image in a new piece written by Erin White for Afropunk.

White speaks with men involved in The EveryMAN project, an "ongoing visual series that chronicles the relationships queer black men have with toxic masculinity, body image, celebrating trans inclusivity, and taking hyper-masculinity head on."

Says The EveryMAN project Founder and Creative Director, Tarik Carroll:

“This project is geared toward creating a safe space that I hope will serve to liberate men worldwide from self-hate. This book will challenge society’s standards of what the REAL male aesthetic is through the lens of re-imagined iconic 90’s fashion ads.”

Click HERE to continue reading, and to view video from The EveryMAN project.

H/T: Afropunk