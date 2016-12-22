RadarOnline Reports 'Sex And The City 3' Has Green Light

Have we received a Christmas miracle?? RadarOnline is exclusively reporting that Sex and the City 3 has gotten a green light and that the ladies are all signed on. Don't tease us, Radar (though the mistake in the report that mentions author Candace Bushnell rather than Kim Cattrall might not be the best sign.)

RadarOnline reports:

More fashion, cocktails and sex are about to hit the big screen! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Candace Bushnell will officially film Sex and the City 3. “All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3,” a source close to the cast told Radar. “The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.” But Parker, 51, almost didn’t sign on for the reunion because of issues with the script.

Head over to RadarOnline to find out what those "issues" were and more details!

Do you want a Sex and the City 3? Think it's happening? We'll cross our fingers.