Rami Malek Channels Freddie Mercury In New Set Photo

Late last year, we caught word that Mr. Robot star Rami Malek had been cast to play incomparable Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the new biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Then, last month, EW treated us to an exclusive first glimpse at Malek as Mercury! It was pretty breathtaking!

And now, Director Bryan Singer is giving us another behind-the-scenes glimpse at his forthcoming film.

Once again, the resemblance is uncanny!

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Singer also recently shared a photo of Queen's lead guitarist Brian May, taking a photo of Gwilym Lee, the actor who will play him in the film.

#brianmay taking a #3D pic of his younger self #gwilymlee #meta #queen #bohemianrhapsody A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

ET previously reported that Malek won't just embody Mercury in the film, he'll also be singing!

The actor said:

"I'm stoked! "I mean, one of the most iconic bands ever and just to be a part of that is huge."

Bohemian Rhapsody will hit theaters in time for Christmas, next year.

H/T: ET