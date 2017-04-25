Raped And Abused 23-Year-Old Gay Refugee Shares His Story

A 23-year-old gay refugee from Bangladesh spoke to Jamie Tabberer at Gay Star News to share his harrowing story.

Mahamood Rakibul Hasan (aka Rakib) says, "I'm ready to die for my community."

Rakib’s now been living as a refugee in Nepal, recognized by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), for over a year.

Although he’s scared of getting caught, Rakib wants to be named and pictured in this article.

‘I have already exposed myself as a gay activist,’ he says. ‘I don’t have that insecurity. In the past I had lots of bad experience, but the LGBTI is a sensitive community in the world. I have to be brave.’

My interview with Rakib is a fitting end to a fascinating stay in Nepal – a scenically beautiful country where same-sex sex has been legal since 2007. In Bangladesh, it is illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

‘It’s not as safe as Western countries, but it’s safe compared to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan,’ explains Rakib. ‘It’s more advanced.’

He has applied for resettlement in Canada with the help of the Rainbow Railroad. ‘They are too kind to me, but it is taking a long time,’ he says.

In the meantime, he has to make it work in Nepal.

Here, Rakib shares his heartbreaking but inspiring story in full – from coming out to his mother at 12, to being raped and abused by police in Dhaka at 19, to sleeping on the office floor of Nepal’s only LGBTI organization The Blue Diamond Society at 23…