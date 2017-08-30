Rapper Eminem Under Fire For Leading A "F*** Trump" Chant During A Concert

Screenshot: Youtube @msvogue23

Rapper Eminem is making headlines because of a chant he made insulting Donald Trump.

The rapper was performing at the Reading Festival in Reading, England this past Saturday and was recorded in the moment.

During the performance, Eminem said:

“So Reading, I’m not about to stand up here and use this fuckin’ stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and shit, and I don’t want to cause any controversy so I won’t say no names — but this mother f*** Donald Trump I can’t stand!”

Eminem then led the audience in a chant of “F*** Trump” before starting the song "White America."

The thing is that Eminem probably doesn’t care if we or Billboard report on this incident. In fact, if Donald Trump were to respond to the moment (which, let’s be honest if Trump got wind of this it’d be 50/50 on if he’d tweet about it), Eminem would do nothing but laugh.

You can watch the video down below (skip to 10 mins).