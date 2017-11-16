Rapper Lil Peep Passes Away at 21 From a Suspected Drug Overdose

Rapper Lil Peep has passed away at the age of 21. His UK representative has confirmed this. The Long Island native was reportedly taken to a hospital after an alleged drug overdose, according to music manager Adam Grandmaison. He posted a video only hours before his death, saying he had taken prescription drugs and other substances, claiming: “I’m good, I’m not sick”.

Lil Peep made waves over the summer in the LGBTQ community by coming out as bisexual on his Twitter account. "Yes, I'm bisexual", he tweeted. Most of his fanbase supported his decision and even wanted a kiss after his announcement.

He released his critically acclaimed debut album Come Over When You're Sober (Part I), with a tour to accompany it. His music influences include everyone from Gucci Mane to Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

Several artists have issued their condolences, including chart topper Post Malone, who posted a string of heartfelt messages for Lil Peep.