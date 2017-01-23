Rapper T.I. Admonishes Male Fan Who Touched His Butt: 'I'll F*ck You Up'

Just a general reminder to all: keep your hands to yourself.

T.I. made that point very clear during a recent performance when a male fan touched his butt.

From BreatheHeavy:

A video of a man, who appears to be briefly touching T.I.'s ass during one of his recent performances, sparked outrage from the rapper. He stopped mid-way through "Whatever You Like" to address the unidentified male fan, screaming: "What the fuck wrong with you homie? I’ll fuck you up.” Then he takes to the mic to warn the fan if he ever touched his ass again, he'd “beat yo motha fuckin’ ass.”

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

We definitely think fans (and people in general) should respect personal space. What did you think of T.I.'s reaction? Justified? Overboard?