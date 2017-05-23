Ready For Pride? Ready To "Celebrate Yourself?"

What to wear to Pride this year . . .

For many of us it may be what NOT to wear or what LITTLE we choose to wear as we joyfully parade around during Pride events and celebrate the rainbow. One company is looking to help find that new pair of pride panties and help others at the same time.

MeUndies is launching its first-ever Pride campaign known as “Celebrate Yourself.” For every pair of this specially-selected underwear sold, $1 will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center—the world’s largest provider of programs and services for LGBT people—benefiting the Center’s youth services.

For your own pair of "Celebrate Yourself" undies, head over to Meundies.com/celebrate starting today! There's a great feeling when you slide on a comfy sexy fun pair of nice comfortable undies. Will this be your new favorite pair? Will you choose to dress your nether regions and help out the LA LGBT Center?

No, they may not be the thong you want wo wear while riding the Absolut flat bed down Boylston and Beacon Streets, but they look pretty darn comfortable for the morning after.

Of course we see Gus Kenworthy at the top of this post, but there are others. The following LGBT social media influencers and notable figures have thrown their support for this campaign and have been photographed showing off their pride—and their silliness—by wearing the specially-selected underwear. Click on any pic for a larger view. I've clicked on Gus a little too many times. And I love me some Big Freedia!