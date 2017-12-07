Recently Out TV Star Mark Foster Responds To Cruising Claims

Late last month, former Olympian and current BBC presenter Mark Foster came out as gay.

Since then, the former swimmer has been answering questions about his past as a closeted gay man.

But despite some very personal questions being asked of him, Foster has tried to answer as authentically and honestly as he can.

Most recently, Mark Foster felt the need to respond, through an interview with Winq Magazine, to the British tabloid The Sun, which implied that Foster was big on cruising.

“I think they were trying to say that I’m gay and I was cruising… They said lots of things, but they didn’t say anything, as in, he was getting out of the car for two minutes, he went in, then came out, or he didn’t even get out of the car. They did say that there’s gay sex here, there’s dogging here, I think there was lots of things.”

He also added:

“It was a little bit of a bomb going off , in terms of, ‘How do I respond to this?’ I didn’t know what to do, I was floundering.”

Those stories, he says, are in fact not true. While Mark Foster admits that he has gone cruising a time or two, the idea that he was a frequent visitor is false.