Reddit User Asks "What Thing Would You Do If It Wasn't So 'Feminine' Or Socially 'Unacceptable'?"

What thing would you do if it wasn't so 'feminine' or socially 'unacceptable'?

Oh crap. That's a loaded question. The first response would be, "What's so fucking wrong with being feminine!" We as LGBTers (a.k.a. advanced humanoids) realize that we have every color of the rainbow covered under our flag, from the most masculine to the most feminine and everything in between the binaries and beyond.

There. We took care of that politically correct soap box. Now on to reality.

Yes, there are men that do not want to be perceived as being feminine in any way, shape, or form and they are not all straight. Often people will label them as suffering from internalized homophobia or not true to themselves or whatever. Then again, most of the people that would complain about men like that are against labels, but would use anyway. We cannot fault people for wanting to project a more this or that outward appearance. Why do we go to the gym, wear make up, wear a certain type of clothing, etc.

Soap box number two. Done.

Back to the question.

You’re a free man, and you can do whatever the hell you want. Alas, plenty of social norms still exist in 2017, which is why you don’t see a ton of dudes wearing mascara or sporting stilettos at work (except for the one time this Men’s Health writer wore high heels to the office). But what if we lived in a judgment-free world, and no one blinked if you publicly indulged your inner woman? - menshealth.com

The question, what thing would you do if it wasn't so 'feminine' or socially 'unacceptable', came from a reddit user who really wanted to know. Maybe he desired to see how far he could push his feminine boundaries.

Here were some of the answers uploaded to reddit.

If I didn't have a penis I would only wear yoga pants

Honestly, I think I'd get into quilting. I live in Pennsylvania and there's some damn impressive quilting happening here. And, to top it off, I think it's awesome that you can make something like a quilt and give it to someone, who'll literally wrap themselves in the gift you've made them.

I think this post is perfect for me. One night, my girlfriend decided to use one of those face mask things. So, I decided why the hell can't I make my skin all nice and soft? Now I'm addicted and do them at least twice a week.

Laser hair removal on my ass. Actually I finally starting going(am in my 4th session) and omg it is amazing. I so should have just swallowed my pride and done this sooner. I have always had to shave between my butt cheeks because it was like shitting through a strainer if I didn't. Also as a side effect I save so much more on TP now

I'd knit so hard, bro. Drape myself in velvet.

Skirts. We need the ball room. I'm actually for the revival of cloaks and such as well. We should just wear robes. It's a really simple thing, but girls just fucking smell good. When they come out of the bathroom after showering and freshening up, it smells like someone knocked over a jar full of polka dots or something. They're all flowery and fruity and sweet. I wish I could smell like a flowerbed all the time without getting judged. Okay, we had to stop there, but if you want to read more, head over to reddit.com What would be your guilty feminine pleasure? What would you like to do that you may feel is a little different than the persona you currently have? Or are you a proud man that embraces every side of your -ity, may it be masculine, feminine, somewhere in between or beyond? In the mean time, we're going to put on one of our favorite road trip movies and do our nails.

