Religious Fundamentalists are Trying to Ban Same-Sex Marriage in Tennessee

A group operating under the guise of patriotic citizens concerned about the constitution is trying to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-sex couples to marry, and they’re starting at the local level.

The AP is reporting that a committee vote in Hamblen County, Tennessee is scheduled for December 21 on a “symbolic” measure that would push state politicians to resist the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide.

According to the report, commission chairman Louis Jarvis claims The Patriot’s Brigade of Tennessee has championed the vote, with another commissioner seemingly confirming their involvement.

In an open letter to speaker Paul Ryan dated October 2016, the Brigade claims that their purpose is to “reestablish and maintain the Constitution of the United States of America as the supreme law of the land,” and claims the Supreme Court committed a crime against the people of the US when they decided that same-sex marriages must be recognized in every state.

A simple read-through of the group’s homepage reveals something a little different:

“The Patriot's Brigade's purpose and our resolve is to restore that which our Creator gave to us through our founding fathers: a Christian form of government.”

Some light digging on the group’s website reveals that they believe homosexuality is an “abomination” that will “destroy our nation.” They also believe that the US was founded as a Christian nation and that it’s their duty to stand for Biblical values.

The few articles covering the measure neglect to acknowledge the religious motivations of the Patriot’s Brigade.